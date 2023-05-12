© 2023 NPR Illinois
Government & Politics

State Week: Work on a new state budget gets more difficult

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III
Published May 12, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Revenue estimates have been revised downward and more spending pressures are surfacing. That includes a program providing healthcare for undocumented immigrants.

Can a budget be finalized before the scheduled adjournment of the Illinois General Assembly May 19?

We also recognize the end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration and look back at the state's response to the pandemic.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Capitol News Illinois' Bureau Chief Jerry Nowicki and Lee Enterprises' Government and Politics Reporter Brenden Moore.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
