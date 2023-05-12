State Week: Work on a new state budget gets more difficult

Revenue estimates have been revised downward and more spending pressures are surfacing. That includes a program providing healthcare for undocumented immigrants.

Can a budget be finalized before the scheduled adjournment of the Illinois General Assembly May 19?

We also recognize the end of the COVID-19 emergency declaration and look back at the state's response to the pandemic.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Capitol News Illinois' Bureau Chief Jerry Nowicki and Lee Enterprises' Government and Politics Reporter Brenden Moore.