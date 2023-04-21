Legionnaire's Disease case reported at Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs on late Thursday afternoon confirmed one case of Legionnaire’s Disease at the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy.

Officials say directives governing the home’s clinical and environmental protocols were immediately deployed, including enhanced resident monitoring and testing of all water sources.

Currently, it's being reported as isolated case. Residents will be monitored closely for at least two weeks. The confirmed resident experienced very mild symptoms and is recovering well, according to the state. Disease transmission primarily occurs through inhaling Legionella-contaminated, aerosolized water.

An outbreak of Legionnaires Disease in 2015 led to the deaths of 13 residents and sickened dozens more. Illinois is building new facilities to replace the current veteran's home, which will open over the next two years.

Per IDVA policy, the Home conducts regular and diligent water testing and currently, there have been no tests suggesting the presence of Legionella. An IDPH environmental health team deployed to Quincy Friday morning and is currently on-site reviewing water screening logs, previous water testing, and current status of the water system. Additionally, IDPH is testing the water system at a community provider in the local area where the resident was recently treated.

According to an announcement, the IDPH Communicable Disease Section Chief, the IDPH Division of Environmental Health, and the Adams County Public Health Department are working closely with on-site IDVA clinical staff and IDVA and the Home’s Infection Preventionists to monitor residents for symptoms as well as to determine the potential source.

“IDPH is working closely since yesterday with our colleagues at IDVA to respond to the solitary case of Legionnaires’ disease identified in a resident at the Quincy veterans’ home,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “IDPH staff has been onsite today in Quincy working to augment and support the IDVA and Adams County Health Department team’s investigation to identify the source of the infection as well as monitor, assess and mitigate the spread of infectious disease. We will be continuing to use all of our expertise and the resources at our disposal to support IDVA and our local counterparts in the Adams County Health Department to protect the residents and staff at the home.”

“The medical professionals and staff at the Veterans’ Home at Quincy diligently monitor its water quality as well as the health of its residents,” said IDVA Director Terry Prince. “The safety of the Veterans in our care is our utmost concern and the team is continually focused on delivering a high level of compassionate care.”

The state said residents, family members, and powers of attorney are being notified of the single confirmed case.