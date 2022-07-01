State Week: Takeaways from the primary

The races are set for the general election this fall. But before we turn our attention ahead, the panel looks at what happened in the primary. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker will face Republican Darren Bailey, who cruised to victory Tuesday, with the help of GOP voters and the governor himself. Pritzker and Democrats ran an ad blitz that highlighted Bailey's conservative views.

What does the primary tell us about the state of politics in Illinois?

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and reporter Amanda Vinicky with Chicago Tonight.