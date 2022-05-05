© 2022 NPR Illinois
Equity & Justice

Groups lobby for legislation to prevent source of income discrimination in housing

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Maureen Foertsch McKinney
Published May 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT
Michael Chavarria
Michael Chavarria

Michael Chavarria is the executive director of the HOPE Fair Housing Center.

He was the lead communicator for a coalition of organizations supporting Illinois House Bill 2775, a piece of legislation on the governor’s desk that would make it a human rights violation to reject potential renters because of their source of their income. Chicago and Cook County, as well as 19 states, have such legislation currently.

He spoke with Maureen McKinney.

The measure had opposition from many Republicans and organizations that included the Illinois Rental Property Owners Association.

That organization argued that the legislation could require landlords to enter into a non-negotiable, complex federal contract for the Housing Choice Voucher program or face an accusation of being in violation of the Illinois Human Rights Act.

Maureen Foertsch McKinney
Maureen Foertsch McKinney is lead editor of Illinois Issues' feature articles, working with freelance writers, and covering the equity beat. Maureen joined the Illinois Issues in 1998 as projects editor. Previously, she worked at three Illinois daily newspapers, most recently the suburban Chicago-based Daily Herald, where she served stints as an education reporter and copy editor. She graduated in 1985 with a bachelor's in journalism. She also has a master's degree in English from the University of Illinois at Springfield.
See stories by Maureen Foertsch McKinney
