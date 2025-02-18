UIS announces death of former Chancellor Ringeisen

Dr. Richard Ringeisen, who guided the University of Illinois Springfield from 2001-2010, died Tuesday in South Carolina.

"Chancellor Ringeisen played a pivotal role in shaping UIS into the institution it is today. Under his leadership, UIS transitioned from a two-year, upper-division institution into a four-year university. He oversaw the expansion of our facilities, including the construction of The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC), Founders Hall, University Hall, the quad, our colonnade and the Therkildsen Field Station at Emiquon," said current Chancellor Janet Gooch.

"He was also instrumental in guiding UIS Athletics’ transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II, strengthening our academic programs, growing our faculty and expanding online education—initiatives that continue to define UIS today. Beyond his professional achievements, Chancellor Ringeisen was deeply committed to the UIS community. He cared about the students, faculty and staff who make this university special, and his impact will not be forgotten," she said.

"Please join me in extending my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Carolyn, and his family and loved ones. As we reflect on his contributions to UIS, let us honor his legacy by continuing to build on the strong foundation he helped create."

Funeral arrangements are pending.