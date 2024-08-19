New law ensures college campus employees are paid during weather closures

A new law will ensure public university and community college employees receive their pay and benefits if a campus is closed due to a winter weather emergency.

"All employees within our higher education institutions play a vital role in the normal, day-to-day operations on campus,” said Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield). “No one should go unpaid without notice. That’s why I led this initiative to ensure workers receive the pay and benefits they deserve.”

It includes employees who provide support services, such as custodial, building maintenance, transportation and food service employees, and classroom assistants or administrative staff. Some are paid on an hourly basis.



The law won’t apply if the day is rescheduled and the employee would be paid their regular rate of pay and benefits for that time.

“There’s little to no notice when campuses need to shut down for a winter storm,” said Turner. “Now, university and community college employees won’t go unpaid if there’s a closure.”

SB 331 takes effect January first.