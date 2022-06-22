© 2022 NPR Illinois
Education Desk

District 186 could trade emergency cancellations for e-learning days

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Maureen Foertsch McKinney,
Michelle Eccles
Published June 22, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT
Jennifer Gill
District 186
/
Supt. Jennifer Gill

Springfield District 186 officials are rolling out a plan to replace emergency days during inclement weather with remote learning sessions.

A public hearing to take input on the district’s new e-learning plan
is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 5 in the district’s board room at 1900 W. Monroe St. A board vote in expected to follow.

A change in the state school code allows the district “to actually have these new learning days from now on as we go forward," Superintendent Jennifer Gill said. "The plan will allow us to use these days on inclement weather so we do not have to take an abundance of school days during the year for emergency days, like we did the school year, and have to go so late.”

This past school year lasted until June 10.

The district will have an electronic platform where assignments will be posted, she said.

“Teachers and students can schedule times during those emergency days to have some connection with one another. And we think that the work that we've done to get hotspots in our districts and provide internet and as well as the devices will make this plan be smooth."

“The overall plan is that we recover all the technology. Make sure over the summer months, what we're doing is going back and making sure they're in tip top shape and making sure that we fix any, any repairs that are needed, and then redistribute them every fall to students,” Gill added.

