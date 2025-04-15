© 2025 NPR Illinois
Dr. Ziad Issa encourages a culture of excellence and perfectionism in patient care at Prairie Cardiovascular 

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:35 PM CDT
Dr. Ziad Issa
Hospital Sisters Health System
Dr. Ziad Issa

Dr. Ziad Issa was named Executive Medical Director of Prairie Cardiovascular in September 2024. He spoke to Community Voices about cardiac electrophysiology, heart rhythm disorders, and innovations in cardiology. Dr. Issa also provided insights into the work that Prairie Cardiovascular does, patient-centered care, and the importance of research trials. Learn more about Prairie Cardiovascular here.
Economy & Business Springfield health care
