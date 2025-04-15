Dr. Ziad Issa encourages a culture of excellence and perfectionism in patient care at Prairie Cardiovascular
Dr. Ziad Issa was named Executive Medical Director of Prairie Cardiovascular in September 2024. He spoke to Community Voices about cardiac electrophysiology, heart rhythm disorders, and innovations in cardiology. Dr. Issa also provided insights into the work that Prairie Cardiovascular does, patient-centered care, and the importance of research trials. Learn more about Prairie Cardiovascular here.