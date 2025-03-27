The Heart of Illinois Chapter of BetterInvesting explains how anyone can learn to invest

Stephen Emmerich is the President of the Heart of Illinois Chapter of BetterInvesting, and Bobbie Kincaid is one of the non-profit’s directors. They spoke to Community Voices about their personal journeys to becoming knowledgeable investors. They explain how investment clubs have helped them and others understand the stock market and see earnings from their investments. They also shared the four key investment principles promoted by BetterInvesting, emphasizing that anyone can start investing with as little as the cost of a cup of coffee.

For more information visit: https://www.betterinvesting.org/investment-clubs/learn

