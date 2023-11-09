Sandoval named Illinois Chamber of Commerce President

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce has selected Lou Sandoval, whose background involves being a business owner and consultant, to lead the business organization.

Sandoval is President and Managing Partner of the Halo Advisory Group, working with early-stage, growth companies and Fortune 500 clients. His biography includes executive leadership roles for NAUTIC-ON, a Brunswick Corporation brand focused on providing technology and business solutions to the recreational boating industry. For nearly 20 years, Sandoval founded and led a marine dealership, which served customers throughout the Western Great Lakes Region.

“I have dedicated my entire career to building resilient businesses and transforming complex ones to prepare them for future challenges,” said Sandoval. “I have also been a vocal advocate for issues that have hindered their growth and expansion, and I feel honored to be able to apply these experiences as the next leader of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, representing the voice of all businesses in Illinois, and paving the way for a new era of progress and innovation.”

“We are thrilled to have Lou Sandoval as the next President and CEO of the Illinois Chamber,” said Ann Deters, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. “His vision aligns perfectly with our mission and core values. His leadership, passion, and strategic approach will undoubtedly drive value for our members.”

Sandoval’s selection was the culmination of a national search. Former Chamber President Todd Maisch died earlier this year.

Sandoval is a graduate of DePaul University and is an adjunct faculty member for Hispanic & Latino Executive Leadership in McKinsey & Company’s Connect Leaders Program.

Sandoval serves as an Independent Board Director for Wintrust Bank N.A. In addition, he is a member of the Board of Trustees of Epic Academy, the Executive Board of Pathway to Adventure Council, and the Board of Advisors for DePaul University and Kognitive Networks. Previously, he led the Chicago Yacht Club’s Board of Directors as its Commodore. He also was appointed by Governor Bruce Rauner to the Illinois River Coordinating Council and co-chaired the Latino Advisor Committee for U.S. Senator Mark Kirk.