Illinois Chamber of Commerce President dead at 57

Todd Maisch joined the chamber nearly thirty years ago and has served as its leader since 2014. The job often put him at the forefront of legislative negotiations, lobbying for the state's business community.

Maisch died Wednesday. He was 57. No cause of death was given. He took a leave of absence from the organization last month.

His biography on the chamber website mentioned he was a Peoria native. It goes on to say he earned an MBA from Illinois State University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Maisch served on the Steering Committee of the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition, and was a member of the U.S. Chamber Committee of 100.

Maisch is survived by his wife, Kim, and two children.

Condolences were coming in from those who had worked with Maisch over the years, on both sides of the political aisle.

“I am so heartbroken to hear the news about Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch passing away at 57. His departure leaves such a void in Illinois,” said Comptroller Susana Mendoza. “He worked so hard to find bipartisan approaches to grow Illinois businesses. He understood we are all in this together. I treasure the time I spent with him, listening to him, speaking to his board. Democrats and Republicans around the state should all take a moment to honor Todd Maisch today for his advocacy for Illinois businesses. Our condolences go out to his wife and sons. May he rest in God’s peace and eternal glory.”

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Illinois Chamber of Commerce President, Todd Maisch," said Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch.

“Todd was a fierce champion for the business community and an integral part of major policy wins for our economy, namely the Blue Collar Jobs Act and the historic Rebuild Illinois capital bill. Though Todd and I often found ourselves at opposite ends of policy debates, I knew he was driven by an adoration for our state and a sincere commitment to doing what he believed was right. “I send my condolences and prayers to his family, friends, and the Illinois Chamber community. May your memories bring you comfort during this time of mourning.”

“Todd Maisch was a fierce advocate for Chambers and job creators around Illinois, as well as a devoted friend to me and our caucus. On behalf of the Illinois House Republicans, we extend our deepest condolences to Kim, their two boys and the many he has touched over his many years of service and friendship. He will be missed!” said House Republican Leader Toni McCombie.

“Todd Maisch was a statehouse fixture and synonymous with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. A fierce defender of and astute negotiator for the business community, Todd was also a genuinely likable person who could find the path forward among adversaries. He departs this world far too soon. My sympathies and thoughts go out to his family and friends," wrote Illinois Senate President Don Harmon.

