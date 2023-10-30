The next Illinois EV rebate period is set to begin

If you’re in the market for a new or used all-electric vehicle, the state could provide some help.

The next rebate assistance period will open on November 1, 2023 and close January 31, 2024. Purchases must be made through an Illinois licensed dealer. The rebates are substantial:



A $4,000 rebate for the purchase of an all-electric vehicle that is not an electric motorcycle.

A $1,500 rebate for the purchase of an all-electric motorcycle.

Applications must be filed and are subject to the availability of funds. Rebates are processed in order of date received, with low-income applicants receiving priority for funding.

Applicants must apply within 90-days of vehicle purchase.

Eligibility requirements for an EV rebate in Illinois include, but are not limited to:



The purchaser must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued.

The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer located in Illinois and licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State. Rented or leased vehicles do not qualify for the rebate.

The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this program in Illinois.

Only individuals can receive a rebate and can only receive one rebate. Businesses, government units, organizations, and other entities that are not individuals will be denied a rebate.

The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

The purchaser must apply for the rebate within 90-days after the vehicle purchase date.

The Illinois EPA has developed a Frequently Asked Questions (en Español) document to answer questions about the program.

Program rules with complete requirements are found at 35 Ill. Adm. Code 275, which applicants are encouraged to review prior to submitting an application.

