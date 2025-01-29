Illinois is offering another round of EV rebates

Interested in purchasing an electric vehicle? Illinois has announced the the next round of funding for the Illinois Electric Vehicle (EV) Rebate Program. Rebates will be issued to eligible applicants subject to availability of funds. $14 million was appropriated this fiscal year.

“Through our nation-leading Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, the Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program is making EV ownership more accessible and affordable for Illinoisans,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “A clean energy future depends on ensuring sustainable technology is within reach for everyone, and my administration is committed to making that a reality. From EV rebates to workforce programs that support clean energy jobs, we’re positioning Illinois as a leader in the fight against climate change.”

Eligibility requirements for an EV rebate in Illinois include, but are not limited to:

• The rebate application must be postmarked within 90 days of the vehicle purchase date AND the rebate application must be postmarked within the current rebate cycle.

• The purchaser must reside in Illinois at time of vehicle purchase and at the time the rebate is issued. The vehicle must be purchased from a dealer licensed by the Illinois Secretary of State.

• The vehicle cannot have been the subject of a previous EV rebate under this program.

• Only individuals can receive a rebate, and an individual can receive only one EV rebate under this program.

• The rebate amount cannot exceed the purchase price of the vehicle.

• The purchaser must retain ownership of the vehicle for a minimum of 12 consecutive months immediately after the vehicle purchase date.

• Documentation requirements include copies of purchase invoice, proof of payment, vehicle registration, and IRS W-9 or W-8 records.

“Through the Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program, more Illinoisans are able to buy electric vehicles and experience the benefits of EV ownership,” said Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Acting Director James Jennings. “We anticipate another significant response to this EV Rebate application cycle, which will provide for approximately 3,500 additional rebates to eligible individuals.”

The Illinois EPA will prioritize the review and award of rebates for low-income purchasers. Low-income is defined as persons and families whose income does not exceed 80 percent of the State median income, as established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. A table with current income thresholds is included in the application instructions.

Previous rebate offers have proven popular, officials said. The Illinois EPA anticipates available funds being depleted before the close of the application window on April 30, 2025. Individuals are encouraged to submit applications as soon as possible to increase the chance of receiving a rebate.

For more information on Illinois’ EV Rebate Program, visit https://epa.illinois.gov/topics/ceja/electric-vehicle-rebates.html.

