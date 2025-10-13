To fight the rise in senior scams, BBB leader invites Central Illinois communities to share stories

Reports of scammers targeting older adults is on the rise, so an area nonprofit wants to boost protection efforts.

The Better Business Bureau of Central Illinois [BBB] has seen a more than 70% increase in new scam reports year-to-date. That’s roughly 100,000 as of October — compared with 58,000 at this point last year.

“Scammers are relentless,” said, Jessica Tharp, who leads the Peoria-based nonprofit. But there's good news too: She attributes part of the increase in reported scams to more people paying attention, and sharing their stories.

Saying knowledge is key to battling the threat, Tharp's taking her Senior Scam Stop 2025 education series on the road. Here, sessions will be 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 30, at the Bloomington Public Library.

Tharp says the goal is empowering seniors and others by providing details on common scams, how to avoid them, and what steps victims can take to overcome a loss.

“The reason we’re putting forth this initiative in Central Illinois is there is a stigma around being victimized [by] a scam; and that is a tool that has become really effective for scammers. They don’t want people to talk about it,” said Tharp.

Shame is built into the criminal's approach, she added. “You don’t want to feel stupid, right? You don’t want to feel dumb. ‘How could I have been so foolish with this?’ Well, it happens. These scammers are professional. They’ve studied it; they know exactly what to say, and how to contact you to perpetrate their scam,” she said.

Seniors age 65 and older are the hardest hit financially by scams, with the trickster romance/friendship scenarios being particularly costly. Seniors see a median loss of more than $6,000 from that type of crime, according to the 2024 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report.

But Tharp said losses can be much more devastating. She knows of local cases where people lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Older adults are the most targeted demographic in the scam circuit because of their availability, and real or perceived wealth, she said.



"You know, they're not working, they're not at school. So to get them on the phone or to send them a sketchy email," scammers have more time to engage with seniors, said Tharp. "And they have the cash. You know they've got their retirement, and lots of savings built up over the years," she said. But, low-income adults also are targeted, she added.

BBB: Event sheds light on scam varieties, tools to minimize risk

During the Oct. 30 sessions at BPL, Tharp will share details on the latest fraud tactics targeting seniors in common scams. Those include fake accounts purporting to be celebrities reaching out to fans, the romance plots, Medicare fraud, and so-called grandparent scams that use technology to reconfigure a grandchild's voice in a telephone call seeking money.

“These events are about empowering our community with knowledge and tools to stay safe," said Tharp.

One of those tools she'll discuss is the BBB's free online scam tracker tool. Available at the group's website, nearly 2.5 million people have used the tool to report scams, or to research suspicious activity that could be a scam, according to the agency.

In the interactive setting planned for the BPL event, a group can talk about how many scams are making the rounds, how people are targeted, and how much money is lost. The exchange of information breaks down the feelings of isolation, Tharp said.

“The conversation starts flowing, and that is where some real help can happen. ...We learn from each other that this is happening here locally,” said Tharp adding, “Then we’re starting to shift that needle. [The older adults] are still going to be targeted. But, we’re going to see less and less money coming out of their pockets."

Tharp encourages seniors, as well as their families, and caretakers, and anyone else interested to attend. She noted 18- to 34-year-olds are the second top demographic targeted by con artists.

Other Senior Scam Stop sessions will meet this fall in Decatur, Galesburg, Peoria and Springfield. Each is free and open to the public.

Common scams, and growth of AI

The most common scam, according the BBB findings is an investment type — tricking someone into purchasing or investing, nowadays that often involves cryptocurrency.

Not far behind, is the scam that develops a fraudulent friendship or romantic relationship. This includes the fake celebrity contacts, which has been very common in our area, said Tharp. "Elon Musk, Jennifer Anniston, Tom Hanks is a popular one," she said.

Older adults are often the target of this scam type because of the loneliness of aging in our society, said Tharp. "They like seeing that message on their phone of someone thinking of them — allegedly thinking of them — checking on them," she said.

The fast-paced development of artificial intelligence also has found a home in the scam landscape.

"It's important to know baseline information — that not everything you read or see is real," said Tharp, adding "[AI] is evolving so quickly, it looks incredibly real, and you won't be able to tell if it is or not," she said.

You have to do some digging and research on the back end before you make a decision about something, especially when it comes to giving money away, she added.

The BBB scam tracker is a good place to start, she said.

