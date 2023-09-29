Innovate Springfield offers workshops for business startups

The University of Illinois Springfield's business incubator will host a new educational series for inspiring entrepreneurs.

Innovate Springfield, or iSPI, has titled the series “iSPI startup map.”

The course will be led by angel investor, entrepreneur and lecturer Bruce Sommer from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Oct. 5 and concluding on Nov. 16. The course is open to the public. The cost is $250 with financial assistance and scholarships available.

The workshop will show participants how to develop business startup ideas, grow their ideas into companies, raise capital and take advantage of resources available to them.

Sommer is a founding council member of the Illinois Innovation Network, a founding member of the Angel Capital Association and a member of the National Commission on Innovation and Competitiveness Frontiers. He is a startup entrepreneur and seed investor who founded three companies and led investments in over 40 early-stage companies.

He's also the managing partner of NextGen Ventures, a closely held private equity and venture capital fund focused on nascent technologies across a variety of industries.

According to Innovate Springfield, the workshop is the beginning of a new educational programming series focused on educating entrepreneurs, founders and anyone curious about what it takes to launch a business.

Course registration is now open at go.uis.edu/iSPIstartupmap.