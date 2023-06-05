© 2023 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Innovate Springfield helps entrepreneurs find the tools needed for success | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published June 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT
Innovate Springfield logo
Innovate Springfield Facebook page
/
Innovate Springfield will move to the Innovation Hub at 401 E. Washington St. in two years once the space has been repurposed.
Bruce Sommer
University of Illinois Springfield
/
Bruce Sommer is the cofounder of Innovate Springfield.

Bruce Sommer is the Director of Economic Development and Innovation at the University of Illinois Springfield. He teaches Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and he is the co-founder of Innovate Springfield and Sangamon CEO. He spoke to Community Voices about the move Innovate Springfield will make in two years to 401 E. Washington St., where new programs and offerings will be provided to local entrepreneurs.

Tags
Community Voices Innovate Springfield (iSPI)
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
