Innovate Springfield helps entrepreneurs find the tools needed for success | Community Voices

Bruce Sommer is the Director of Economic Development and Innovation at the University of Illinois Springfield. He teaches Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and he is the co-founder of Innovate Springfield and Sangamon CEO. He spoke to Community Voices about the move Innovate Springfield will make in two years to 401 E. Washington St., where new programs and offerings will be provided to local entrepreneurs.