Investigation underway after fatal shooting by Decatur police

Decatur’s Police Department said a man fatally shot by officers this week had a BB gun replica of a revolver.

Authorities said officers stopped three subjects after a report of an armed robbery Monday. They said one of the three, Rocky Dupin, 38, disobeyed police commands and pulled the replica gun from his coat.

Two officers fired their weapons. Dupin, from Decatur, was wounded and later died at a hospital.

The Macon County Coroner determined he sustained gunshot trauma to his torso and limbs.

Police Chief Shane Brandel told the Herald and Review the officers perceived it as an actual weapon. “I can tell you even the officers on the scene didn't realize it was a replica until they actually picked it up and were handling it,” he told the newspaper.

Police said they have identified the other two individuals with Dupin at the time. “They are not considered suspects in this case and are not considered a threat to the community,” a statement read

The officers are on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Illinois State Police.