Portraits of American Diplomacy event shares how diplomacy impacts Central Illinois

As debates about America's role in the world continue, a unique event coming to Springfield aims to pull diplomacy out of the shadows and show how it affects everyday life in Central Illinois.

On Friday, Oct. 23, the World Affairs Council of Central Illinois (WACCI) will host Portraits of American Diplomacy at the newly renovated Old State Capitol, featuring a reception and exhibit at 5 p.m. followed by a panel discussion at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with complimentary parking and refreshments.

The program is part of a nationally competitive initiative that selected only 10 host communities across the country. Springfield was chosen in part because of its historic connection to American leadership, from Abraham Lincoln to Barack Obama, making it a fitting backdrop for an exhibit that explores 250 years of U.S. diplomacy.

The exhibit features 21 large panels highlighting the diplomats who helped shape American history, from Benjamin Franklin's efforts during the Revolution to modern-day work advancing security, trade, and international cooperation. But organizers say the real focus is on the people behind the policies.

"Diplomacy isn't just something that happens in embassies or at summit meetings," said retired Foreign Service officer Tom Selinger, who spent 27 years representing the United States in countries including Albania, Croatia, Denmark, Kyrgyzstan, and Trinidad and Tobago. Diplomats help Americans in distress overseas, open markets for U.S. businesses and farmers, build partnerships, and often prevent crises before they become headlines.

Selinger will share stories from his career, including post-9/11 efforts to secure and eliminate hidden chemical weapons stockpiles in Albania, work that never made front-page news precisely because disaster was avoided. "When diplomacy succeeds," he noted, "nothing happens," a reality that often makes its impact invisible to the public.

The evening's panel will also feature former NATO Senior Foreign Service Officer Gordon Duguid and retired diplomat Kathy Johnson, whose career spanned four continents. Former U.S. News & World Report journalist Jeff Trimble will moderate the discussion.

For WACCI President Joyce Nardulli, the event is about helping people understand that global issues are local issues. Whether it's agricultural exports, international trade routes, global supply chains, or conflicts overseas, decisions made around the world have direct consequences for families, businesses, and communities in Central Illinois.

Organizers hope attendees leave with a deeper appreciation for diplomacy, a better understanding of America's place in the world, and perhaps even inspiration for the next generation of public servants and global citizens. The event is free, open to all, and no registration is required.

Transcript pending.