America's Place in the World, Foreign Policy in a Second Trump Term

A partnership between NPR Illinois, the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership, and the UIS School of Politics and International Affairs unpacks how U.S. global strategy may be shifting—and what that means for the world.

Panelists described a notable departure from past foreign policy norms. According to Dr. Brandon Bolte, the U.S. appears increasingly willing to use direct military force—not just against non-state actors like terrorist groups, but against other governments—marking a more aggressive, less restrained approach than in recent decades. This shift, he warned, could yield short-term gains but risks long-term instability, especially as global power becomes more multipolar.

Dr. Adriana Crocker highlighted similar changes in Latin America, where U.S. strategy has moved from “benign neglect” to renewed assertiveness. Rather than pursuing regime change, she argued, the focus now is “regime compliance”—aligning governments with U.S. interests, often through coercive tools like tariffs or military pressure.

Dr. Ali Nizamuddin drew parallels between current Middle East policy and past U.S. interventions, emphasizing a recurring pattern of undermining democratic governments for strategic or economic ends. He framed the current conflict with Iran as avoidable and warned of deepening regional instability.

Meanwhile, Dr. Isabel Skinner underscored the human cost: global displacement has reached record levels, with over 117 million people uprooted by conflict, persecution, and climate-related crises.

Across the discussion, one theme stood out: a more force-driven, less predictable U.S. foreign policy may be reshaping alliances, straining global trust, and accelerating a transition to a more fragmented world order.

UIS.edu (L-R) Brandon Bolte, Adriana Crocker, Ali Nizamuddin, Isabel Skinner, Sean Crawford

Transcript pending.