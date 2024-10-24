This I Believe: I Believe in Destiny

I believe in destiny. Destiny is truly mind-blowing once you think about it. Destiny can lead people to astonishing things, and for me, destiny brought my family together.

As crazy as it sounds, it’s true. I am so grateful for it.

My family lost my father due to a motorcycle crash in September 2006; however, there was a survivor in that crash, my mother. Despite the struggles she faced through her recovery, she pushed through, and my brother and I were destined to be hers. She adopted us from Guatemala and finally brought us home almost two years later, raising us by herself with the help of our extended family.

Reaching a destiny can lead you through many life challenges and, for my mom, losing my father was definitely a major challenge. Regardless of their discussions about adoption, my mom knew, as soon as she found my dad passed, that adoption was going to be the only option for her. She was certain she would adopt who she was meant to. Getting my brother's referral, she instantly fell in love and went through the whole process and more to do what she needed to be able to bring him home. Eventually she got my referral, and fell in love all over again. Starting the adoption process was no easy task, even back in 2007. There was endless amounts of paperwork and waiting. Every day, she was just hoping to hear that she could finally bring us home to meet all our eager family members.

I know that getting onto that plane one last time to finally come to get us and bring us home was a relief for everyone. Finally having us in her arms forever. I cannot imagine life anywhere else or with anyone else because that’s what destiny does for people.

Becoming a family through destiny is one of my favorite things to talk about because I get to talk about my wonderful family and how lucky I am to have them. Even though we are not family by blood, I know that this is where I am meant to be. I believe in destiny.

This I Believe Illinois is NPR Illinois' annual essay program for Illinois high school seniors. An expression of where their minds are as they prepare to enter the adult world. This I Believe was started by radio journalist Edward R. Murrow in 1951 to allow anyone able to distil the guiding principles by which they lived. Special thank you to our sponsors: The Rotary Club of Springfield Sunrise, Illinois Principals Association, Illinois Times, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, University of Illinois Springfield, and Cured Catering.