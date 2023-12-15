© 2023 NPR Illinois
Sheila Walk reflects on her time at the Springfield Area Arts Council and what she’s looking forward to in the New Year

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published December 15, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST
Sheila Walk began volunteering at the Springfield Area Arts Council in 2008 for the program Poetry Out Loud. In 2017, she took on the duties of Executive Director and now plans to leave the position in January 2024 after the completion of the Arts Council’s annual New Year’s Eve event, First Night. She spoke to Community Voices about her time at the Arts Council and what she’s looking forward to next.
