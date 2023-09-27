© 2023 NPR Illinois
Abe goes digital - Jacob Friefeld on the Beaumont Endowed Lincoln Legacy Lecture | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published September 27, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT
event poster
uis.edu
Jacob Friefeld midshot
UIS
/
uis.edu
Jacob Friefeld

New director of the UIS Center for Lincoln Studies, Jacob Friefeld, joins Community Voices to discuss plans for the center including its annual event the Beaumont Endowed Lincoln Legacy Lecture October 6, 6 p.m. at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

In his role, Friefeld is working to increase the collaborative efforts of the various Lincoln-related organizations in central Illinois.

Tags
Community Voices UIS Center for Lincoln Studies
Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Randy Eccles
