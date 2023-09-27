Abe goes digital - Jacob Friefeld on the Beaumont Endowed Lincoln Legacy Lecture | Community Voices

UIS / uis.edu Jacob Friefeld

New director of the UIS Center for Lincoln Studies, Jacob Friefeld, joins Community Voices to discuss plans for the center including its annual event the Beaumont Endowed Lincoln Legacy Lecture October 6, 6 p.m. at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

In his role, Friefeld is working to increase the collaborative efforts of the various Lincoln-related organizations in central Illinois.