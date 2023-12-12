© 2023 NPR Illinois
Mysteries of Abraham Lincoln explored at the Lincoln Legacy Lecture

Published December 5, 2023
Abraham Lincoln

In the home of Lincoln, it may seem as though we know all there is to know about Honest Abe. Recently, The Center for Lincoln Studies at the University of Illinois Springfield held the 2023 Beaumont Endowed Lincoln Legacy Lecture: Abraham Lincoln and Digital Humanities, which discussed mysteries of Lincoln’s time. The lecture featured Dr. Michelle Krowl, a Civil War and Reconstruction specialist at the Library of Congress, and Christopher Oakley, professor of animation at the University of North Carolina Asheville as well as former Disney and DreamWorks animator.
