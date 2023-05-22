Springfield's African American History Museum grows with addition of Executive Director Nalo Mitchell | Community Voices

© 2023 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 22, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT
Nalo Mitchell is the Executive Director of the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum.

Nalo Mitchell is the Executive Director of the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum. She sat down with Vanessa Ferguson on Community Voices to discuss how she plans to increase outreach in the community and provide inclusive exhibits. She also shared information about the many things to see in the museum and how her family history ties into one of the featured exhibits.

Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
