Community Voices

Mark Schiff, comedian and author of 'Why Not?: Lessons on Comedy, Courage and Chutzpah,' to perform in Springfield with Jerry Seinfeld | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published February 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST
Mark Schiff
Photo courtesy of Apollo Publishers.
/
Mark Schiff is a comedian who will open for Jerry Seinfeld in Springfield, Ill. on Feb. 17.

Mark Schiff is a comedian and author of the book “Why Not?: Lessons on Comedy, Courage, and Chutzpah.” The book includes several life lessons, stories about Schiff’s famous friends and a healthy dose of humor. Schiff spoke to Community Voices on NPR Illinois about the book and the behind-the-scenes stories of life as a standup comedian.

Schiff will open for Jerry Seinfeld at his Feb. 17 performance in Springfield, Ill. For more information about Schiff’s book visit www.markschiff.com.

“Why Not?: Lessons on Comedy, Courage, and Chutzpah”
Photo courtesy of Apollo Publishers.
/
“Why Not?: Lessons on Comedy, Courage, and Chutzpah” written by Mark Schiff.

Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
