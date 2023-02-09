Mark Schiff, comedian and author of 'Why Not?: Lessons on Comedy, Courage and Chutzpah,' to perform in Springfield with Jerry Seinfeld | Community Voices

Mark Schiff is a comedian and author of the book “Why Not?: Lessons on Comedy, Courage, and Chutzpah.” The book includes several life lessons, stories about Schiff’s famous friends and a healthy dose of humor. Schiff spoke to Community Voices on NPR Illinois about the book and the behind-the-scenes stories of life as a standup comedian.

Schiff will open for Jerry Seinfeld at his Feb. 17 performance in Springfield, Ill. For more information about Schiff’s book visit www.markschiff.com.