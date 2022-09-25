LLCC’s Bistro Verde offers fall-time counter service and dine-in restaurant experiences | Community Voices

Director of Culinary Programs and Operations at Lincoln Land Community College Sheridan Lane spoke to Community Voices about the culinary opportunities as well as the dining offerings at the LLCC campus. The Bistro to Go Café will be open Sept. 7 through Oct. 6, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then in October the café will transform into a dine-in restaurant open Oct. 25 through Nov. 17 (closed Nov. 1).