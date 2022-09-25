LLCC’s Bistro Verde offers fall-time counter service and dine-in restaurant experiences | Community Voices

© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

LLCC's Bistro Verde offers fall-time counter service and dine-in restaurant experiences

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published September 20, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
Photo of LLCC Bistro Verde
Lincoln Land Community College - general campus images for magazine/etc - Tuesday 6 February 2018 Photos by Steve & Tiffany of Warmowski Photography http://www.warmowskiphoto.com 217.473.5581 - 180206

Director of Culinary Programs and Operations at Lincoln Land Community College Sheridan Lane spoke to Community Voices about the culinary opportunities as well as the dining offerings at the LLCC campus. The Bistro to Go Café will be open Sept. 7 through Oct. 6, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then in October the café will transform into a dine-in restaurant open Oct. 25 through Nov. 17 (closed Nov. 1).

Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
