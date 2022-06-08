Those wanting a home work hand in hand with Habitat for Humanity to find affordable housing | Community Voices
Colleen Stone is the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County. She spoke to Community Voices about the organization and the process of building a home. She also spoke about the misconceptions about the organization including the assumption that the homes are for free. She explained that while some items are donated, home owners do pay for the homes with zero interest mortgages.