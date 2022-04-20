Model Illinois Government, students see if they can govern better | Community Voices

College students from around Illinois gather annually to mimic and learn how to operate our state democracy in Springfield. The UIS Model Illinois Government Club (MIG) gives students a chance to enact political roles.

Students serve as legislators, staffers, lobbyists, journalists, and officials of the executive branch. Through committee actions, a regular legislative session and a veto session, participants learn the legislative process by doing it.

Faculty advisor Kenneth Owen discusses the program on Community Voices.