Model Illinois Government, students see if they can govern better | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Randy Eccles
Published April 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
Model Illinois Government students in session at statehouse.
Clayton Stalter/Clayton Stalter
/
University of Illinois Springfield
Cale Bergschneider (blue suit), David Wilson to the right of Cale. Chloe Compton (pink jacket). Model Illinois Government simulation in the chambers of the Illinois Senate & Illinois House of Representatives, Saturday, March 2, 2019.

College students from around Illinois gather annually to mimic and learn how to operate our state democracy in Springfield. The UIS Model Illinois Government Club (MIG) gives students a chance to enact political roles.

Students serve as legislators, staffers, lobbyists, journalists, and officials of the executive branch. Through committee actions, a regular legislative session and a veto session, participants learn the legislative process by doing it.

Faculty advisor Kenneth Owen discusses the program on Community Voices.

Randy Eccles
Randy Eccles is thrilled to be talking with community members and joining them in becoming informed citizenry. Please reach out at randy.eccles@nprillinois.org.
