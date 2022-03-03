Murals planned for transportation center shed light on Springfield's history | Community Voices

The team behind the Springfield-Sangamon County Transportation Center has plans for two murals to be installed in the fall of 2022. Angela Harris, President of Pioneer Park Homeowner’s Association, is on the committee which selected the artists who will create the two murals, and Danielle Mastrion is one of the artists selected for the project. Harris and Mastrion shared details with Community Voices about the art installations and the thought put into the selection of Springfield icons featured in the artists' renderings.

