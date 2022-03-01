© 2022 NPR Illinois
Bunn COO, John Mark Watson shares inspiration in new book 'Joyous Leadership' | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 1, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST
John Mark Watson is the Executive Vice President and COO at Bunn-O-Matic Corporation. He has written a book titled "Joyous Leadership: Stories of Learnings Along the Way." He spoke to Community Voices about the inspirational stories from his years working in management which inspired him to write the book during the COIVD-19 pandemic. He also discussed how to find joy and happiness the difference between the two.

