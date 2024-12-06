© 2024 NPR Illinois
Front Row Classics chats with Cathy Moriarty about Sue Mengers and 'I'll Eat You Last'

By Brandon Davis
Published December 6, 2024 at 1:11 PM CST
Front Row Classics welcomes Oscar-nominated actress Cathy Moriarty to discuss her latest role as powerhouse talent agent, Sue Mengers

Front Row Classics is happy welcome Oscar-nominated actress, Cathy Moriarty. Cathy is currently appearing in "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at THE BENT in Palm Springs, CA from December 6th-22nd. Cathy is portraying, legendary Hollywood talent agent, Sue Mengers in this 90-minute one-woman play. Brandon and Cathy discuss Cathy's real-life relationship with Mengers as well as her preparation for the role. The conversation then turns to Cathy's career in such films as Raging Bull, Soapdish & Casper. Brandon and Cathy also discuss their shared love of classic film.

For more information or tickets for "I'll Eat You Last" you can go to www.thebent.org.

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
