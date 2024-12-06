Front Row Classics chats with Cathy Moriarty about Sue Mengers and 'I'll Eat You Last'

Front Row Classics is happy welcome Oscar-nominated actress, Cathy Moriarty. Cathy is currently appearing in "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at THE BENT in Palm Springs, CA from December 6th-22nd. Cathy is portraying, legendary Hollywood talent agent, Sue Mengers in this 90-minute one-woman play. Brandon and Cathy discuss Cathy's real-life relationship with Mengers as well as her preparation for the role. The conversation then turns to Cathy's career in such films as Raging Bull, Soapdish & Casper. Brandon and Cathy also discuss their shared love of classic film.

For more information or tickets for "I'll Eat You Last" you can go to www.thebent.org.

