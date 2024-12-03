Front Row Classics welcomes filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson to discuss new Humphrey Bogart documentary

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson. Kathryn's new documentary, "Bogart: Life Comes in Flashes" showcases the film icon in an illuminating fashion. The feature-length documentary shows Bogart through the lens of the women in his life: his mother and the four women he married. Brandon and Kathryn discuss several of the revelations found in the documentary as well as the cooperation she found from the Humphrey Bogart estate.

"Bogart: Life Comes in Flashes" can be currently seen in select theaters and will be available streaming on-demand on December 9th.