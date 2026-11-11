World Affairs Council of Central Illinois (WACCI) presents: Ukraine, Russia and U.S. National Interests: Talking to Americans on Cross-Country Cycle Rides - Dec. 1

Ambassador Kent will discuss Ukranian innovation and resilience, why Ukraine matters, and why Russian aggression is a threat to U.S. national interests. Kent served as a career U.S. Foreign Service officer as ambassador to Estonia from 2023-2025. For 33 years he served in many countries including Uzbekistan, Poland, Thailand, Ukraine, and Estonia. George Kent will share about his two cross country “Ride4Ukraine” tours, raising funds to support the purchase of vehicles for Ukraine’s defense against Russia. In 2025, the ride traced the Trans American Bicycle Trail over 4400 miles from Astoria, Oregon, to Washington, D.C. In 2026 the route went from Canada to Key West.