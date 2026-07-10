Work, People, Art: Exhibit Art Talk - July 29

Join the Illinois Governor's Mansion for a lively evening of discussion of the Work, People, Art exhibition, featuring artworks created during the Great Depression.

During this national crisis, President Roosevelt created the Works Progress Administration, one of whose goals was to support artists in their time of need. This exhibition explores the themes of work, people, and artistic innovation, highlighting how artists of the era captured the American scene through a bold, new visual language. Illinois State Museum Curator of Art Doug Stapleton will lead the talk and discussion.