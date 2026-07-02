Union Pacific Big Boy 4014 on Display - July 18
Union Pacific Big Boy 4014 on Display - July 18
Union Pacific's famed Big Boy No. 4014, the world's largest operating steam locomotive, will journey to the Springfield Illinois this summer for the first time as part of a historic coast-to-coast tour to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. In addition to the public display days, rail fans can see this historic machine in action at over four dozen whistle-stops, generally 15- to 30- minutes long.
Amtrak Station
Free
10:45 AM - 11:15 AM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Amtrak Station
100 N 3rd StreetSpringfield, Illinois