Twilight Parade - Aug 13
Twilight Parade - Aug 13
Each year, the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade marches proudly through Springfield, announcing the annual eleven day showcase of Illinois agriculture and entertainment.
This year, the gates open at 7:00 a.m. with the parade beginning on August 13th at 5:30 p.m.. The theme for 2026 Illinois State Fair is Miles of Smiles!
Illinois State Fairgrounds
Free
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Illinois State Fairgrounds
801 East Sangamon AvenueSpringfield, Illinois 62704
217-782-6661