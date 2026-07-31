Thematic Carillon Concert - Music from ABBA - Aug 1
Thematic Carillon Concert - Music from ABBA - Aug 1
Join us this evening for the final themed concert of our summer series, celebrating the timeless music of ABBA.
Enjoy a lively selection of favorites from one of the most beloved pop groups of the 1970s and 1980s. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and will run approximately 30 minutes.
Can't make it in person? Watch the performance live on our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ReesVideo26
As always, admission is free, and everyone is welcome. bring picnic, blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon in Washington Park as we close out this summer's themed concert series.
Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon
06:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield Park District & Rees Carillon Society
2175463858
cvanulft@springfieldparks.org
Artist Group Info
Carlo van Ulft
Thomas Rees Memorial Carillon
1740 W. Fayette AveSpringfield, Illinois 62704
217-5463853
cvanulft@springfieldoparks.org