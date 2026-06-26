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The Founding Mothers - July 1

The Founding Mothers - July 1

This Illustrated Lecture focuses on the remarkable women who had a first-hand view of the founding of our nation, and whose stories need to be shared. Join Laura Keyes as she shares their history, their bravery, and their surprising legacies.

Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Lincoln Library
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com
https://www.lincolnlibrary.info/

Artist Group Info

Laura Keyes
https://www.laurafkeyes.com/
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th Street
Springfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com
https://www.lincolnlibrary.info/