The Founding Mothers - July 1
The Founding Mothers - July 1
This Illustrated Lecture focuses on the remarkable women who had a first-hand view of the founding of our nation, and whose stories need to be shared. Join Laura Keyes as she shares their history, their bravery, and their surprising legacies.
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Lincoln Library
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Laura Keyes
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th StreetSpringfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com