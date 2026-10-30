The 2026 US Midterm Election Results: What They Mean and Where Does America Go from Here - Nov. 12

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield School of Politics and International Affairs and Center for State Policy and Leadership will host a virtual panel discussion titled “Voting Rights in 2026.” The discussion will explore changes to voting laws and election procedures in the United States since the 2024 presidential election and how those changes could affect voters in the upcoming midterm elections.

WHEN: November 12th at 1:30

WHERE: Zoom

DETAILS: The panel will examine how court rulings and legislative actions have shaped voting across the country over the past two years and what those changes mean for voters heading to the polls on Nov. 3.

The discussion will feature three experts in politics, public policy and law: Isabel Skinner, assistant professor in the UIS School of Politics and International Affairs; Nick Waterbury, assistant research director at the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership; and Joshua Boston, associate professor specializing in judicial politics and law at Bowling Green State University.

The webinar is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required.