© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teen Writers' Workshop - Nov. 9

Lincoln Library

Teen Writers' Workshop - Nov. 9

Do you like to write?

Looking for a safe space to share and workshop your writing?

Then this might just be the thing you’ve been looking for.

Recommended for teens 14 and up.

For sign up & more information follow the link https://forms.gle/J8DseWvWVfB4pGQm8

Feel free to also just walk in.

Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th Street
Springfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com
https://www.lincolnlibrary.info/