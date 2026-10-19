Teen Writers' Workshop - Nov. 9
Teen Writers' Workshop - Nov. 9
Do you like to write?
Looking for a safe space to share and workshop your writing?
Then this might just be the thing you’ve been looking for.
Recommended for teens 14 and up.
For sign up & more information follow the link https://forms.gle/J8DseWvWVfB4pGQm8
Feel free to also just walk in.
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th StreetSpringfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com