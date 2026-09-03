Style of Hope - Sept. 24

Join us on September 24, 2026, at the BOS Center for an unforgettable evening where fashion, community, and purpose come together. As Hope’s longest-running signature event, Style of Hope celebrates the incredible individuals we serve while bringing the Springfield community together for a night of inspiration, entertainment, and the latest fashion trends. Hosted on the main floor of the BOS Center in downtown Springfield, this one-of-a-kind event showcases Hope’s mission and the life-changing impact made possible through the support of our community.