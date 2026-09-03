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Style of Hope - Sept. 24

Style of Hope - Sept. 24

Join us on September 24, 2026, at the BOS Center for an unforgettable evening where fashion, community, and purpose come together. As Hope’s longest-running signature event, Style of Hope celebrates the incredible individuals we serve while bringing the Springfield community together for a night of inspiration, entertainment, and the latest fashion trends. Hosted on the main floor of the BOS Center in downtown Springfield, this one-of-a-kind event showcases Hope’s mission and the life-changing impact made possible through the support of our community.

Bank of Springfield (BOS) Center
$20-$65
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hope
217.585.5437
Communicatinghope@hope.us
https://hope.us
Bank of Springfield (BOS) Center
1 Convention Center Plaza
Springfield, Illinois 62701
12176229547
events@cashfortips.us
cashfortips.us