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Star Party at Cawley Meadow - Aug. 12

Star Party at Cawley Meadow - Aug. 12

In partnership with UIS and the Springfield Astronomical Society, the Garden will be hosting a Star Party

Watch the Perseid Meteor shower and telescopes on the Cawley Meadow at Lincoln Memorial Garden

Free. No reservations. May be cancelled for weather.

Lincoln Memorial Garden
Free
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Lincoln Memorial Garden
2301 East Lake Shore Drive
Springfield, Illinois 62712-8908
2175291111
joel@lincolnmemorialgarden.org
lincolnmemorialgarden.org