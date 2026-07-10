Star Party at Cawley Meadow - Aug. 12
Star Party at Cawley Meadow - Aug. 12
In partnership with UIS and the Springfield Astronomical Society, the Garden will be hosting a Star Party
Watch the Perseid Meteor shower and telescopes on the Cawley Meadow at Lincoln Memorial Garden
Free. No reservations. May be cancelled for weather.
Lincoln Memorial Garden
Free
08:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Lincoln Memorial Garden
2301 East Lake Shore DriveSpringfield, Illinois 62712-8908
2175291111
joel@lincolnmemorialgarden.org