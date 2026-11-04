Sangamon County Historical Society Program - Nov. 17
Sangamon County Historical Society Program - Nov. 17
Explore behind the scenes of Chicago's Marshall Fields’ Christmas traditions of yesteryear. Betsy Dollar, executive director the Springfield Art Association, will give a personal description from her experiences. Her parents both worked at the State Street store when she was growing up and her first job was making Christmas ornaments at the store.
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sangamon County Historical Society
217-525-1961
schsoffice@gmail.com
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th StreetSpringfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com