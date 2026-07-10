Play with Purpose - July 29

Parents, caregivers, community partners, teachers, daycare providers, and medical professionals, join the Tri-County AOK Network as we learn more about the connection between play and social-emotional learning! The Tri-County AOK Network is excited to host two sessions of Play with Purpose on Wednesday, July 29: 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Two Gateway credits will be available when you attend one of the sessions. This event is in-person at the Tazewell County Health Department - Tremont and is an adult only event. This event is FREE but please register for which session you will attend, so we know how many people to expect. Share this presentation with your coworkers, friends, neighbors, and clients or anyone who has kids or works in the Early Childhood System.

Registration Form: https://forms.office.com/r/9NHaDuGkgp

Learn more about Play with Purpose:

The Why Behind Play – Supporting Regulation Through OT & SEL

This training explores the connection between play, sensory processing, and social-emotional learning (SEL) in early childhood. Participants will learn how children use play to develop regulation, communication, and problem-solving skills. The session highlights how sensory experiences influence behavior and provides strategies to distinguish between sensory-driven responses and intentional behavior. Attendees will engage in interactive activities and leave with practical, easy-to-implement tools to support children’s development through both indoor and outdoor play.

Social Emotional Learning in Early Childhood: The OT Connection to Mental Health & Regulation

Early childhood is a critical time for developing the emotional, social, and self-regulation skills that support lifelong success. This interactive training explores how occupational therapy and social-emotional learning work together to help children understand emotions, build relationships, develop coping skills, and navigate everyday challenges. Participants will learn about the role of sensory processing in behavior, explore strategies for supporting emotional regulation, and discover practical tools that can be used immediately in early childhood settings. Attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of the whole child and actionable techniques to foster confidence, connection, and resilience in young learners.