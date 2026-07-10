No so "far-out" space rocks - Aug 7

This program covers the basic classification of meteorites regarding composition. We cover the basic two types of meteorites, stony and metallic, before covering the variation within and between rock types. Following the brief classification, we will cover which meteorite rocks are most like terrestrial earth rocks. Each meteorite has a story and a history, and you’ll get to write your own story for your own “meteorite!” Materials will be provided during an activity to allow visitors to make their own take on the classic meteorite types.

