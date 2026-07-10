Movie Trivia: A League of their Own - Aug 8

With the Women's Pro Baseball League starting up in August at Robin Roberts Stadium, The Lincoln Library hosts A League of their Own movie Trivia. Test your knowledge across four fun-filled rounds featuring memorable moments, behind-the-scenes facts, iconic quotes, and fascinating history from the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) that inspired the film. Whether you're a devoted fan or just love a good challenge, you'll have a chance to hit a home run and win great prizes throughout the evening. Gather your family and friends, brush up on your baseball knowledge, and get ready for an evening of laughs, friendly competition, and nostalgia. Registration is required, so be sure to sign up online to reserve your spot.