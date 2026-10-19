Microsoft Word Basics - Nov. 5
Microsoft Word Basics - Nov. 5
Sharpen your computer skills for free in the Nancy Huntley Computer Classroom.
Learn how Word works! From writing letters, to crafting research papers, and even making labels, there's plenty this program offers, and we'll show you how.
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Lincoln Library - Springfield's Public Library
326 S 7th StreetSpringfield , Illinois 62701
(217) 753-4900
lincolnlibrary.ys@gmail.com