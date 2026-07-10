Magnets of the Earth - July 31

Magnets of the earth covers the basics of magnetism inside and outside of our planet. Visitors will receive a summary of how magnetism is generated inside our Earth’s core and how that magnetism transforms into our magnetosphere, how magnetism can be tracked through history using geology, and some of the day-to-day uses of magnetism. Visitors will be able to create a temporary magnet with common materials and use it to orient themselves in the museum and the outdoors!

