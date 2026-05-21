© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!

Community Voices is seeking a co-host/editor to join Jeff Williams and Randy Eccles in getting to know our neighbors and more. Apply by May 25, 5 p.m.

The news department is seeking part-time fill-in anchor/reporters who are available either weekdays from 5:30 to 9 a.m. and/or 3:30 to 6 p.m. Apply by June 5, 5 p.m.

Live2Lead Springfield - Nov 13

Live2Lead Springfield - Nov 13

Darren Dalenberg
LeadershipDNA
(872) 267-3922
info@LeadershipByDNA.com

Live2Lead Springfield 2026 Coming to Erin’s Pavilion on November 13

Springfield, IL — Central Illinois leaders, aspiring youth and young professionals are invited to Live2Lead Springfield 2026, a one-day leadership experience coming to Erin’s Pavilion on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Hosted by LeadershipDNA, the event will bring together established and emerging leaders from across business, nonprofit, education and the community for a day of growth, practical ideas and meaningful connection. This year’s theme, “Climb Higher,” is built around helping attendees rise to the next level in how they lead, serve and influence others.

Attendees can expect four world-class speakers, a live panel of local experts and highly interactive sessions designed to turn each segment into practical takeaways and clear next-step actions. Live2Lead Springfield is built to go beyond motivation alone by giving participants fresh perspective, renewed energy and real tools they can carry back into work, school and everyday leadership.

Live2Lead Springfield 2026 is currently sponsored by Northwestern Mutual Springfield IL and Chick-fil-A White Oaks.

The Climb Starts Now. Plan ahead and reserve seats for your team now for a powerful day of leadership growth this November and start building momentum together. Registration is open at leadershipbydna.com/events.

About LeadershipDNA

LeadershipDNA develops leaders and strengthens organizations through coaching, training and behavior assessments, equipping individuals and teams through greater clarity, communication and confidence.

Erin's Pavillion
125.00 - 200.00
08:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

LeadershipDNA
8722673922
info@leadershipbydna.com
https://www.leadershipbydna.com
Erin's Pavillion
4965 S 2nd Street
Springfield, Illinois 62703