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Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series - Every Thursday through July 30

Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series - Every Thursday through July 30

Bring your lawn chairs and picnics! Enjoy 10 weeks of free, live concerts in downtown Springfield right across from the Governor’s Mansion.

ASL Interpreters
Family-Friendly Activities
Food Trucks & Tents
Maker’s Row & Community Row

Details: https://springfieldartsco.org/levittampspringfield/

The Springfield Area Arts Council has been a driving force behind the Levitt AMP Springfield Music Series since its launch in 2019, when we partnered with local organizations, including Downtown Springfield Inc., among others, to bring free, live music to the heart of our community. In 2025, SAAC became the official host organization of the series, building on that foundation to further expand its impact. As we return in 2026 with a renewed three-year grant, we are proud to continue working alongside our dedicated partners to present a vibrant, inclusive concert series that brings people together and strengthens our local arts and cultural landscape.

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Every week through Jul 30, 2026.
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Springfield Area Arts Council
217-753-3519
director@springfieldartsco.org
https://springfieldartsco.org/

Artist Group Info

https://springfieldartsco.org/levittampspringfield/
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4th &amp; Jackson
Springfield, Illinois 62701